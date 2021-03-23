CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 166,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CohBar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CohBar during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

