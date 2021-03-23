Coinsbit Token (CNB) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Coinsbit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $214,052.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00623450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

CNB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

