Colliers Securities Comments on Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

