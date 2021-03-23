Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $128.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $108.00.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.10.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

NASDAQ COLM opened at $108.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $112.40.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,710.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,261 shares of company stock worth $30,184,066. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.