Comparing Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) & Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boston Private Financial and Bryn Mawr Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Private Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 Bryn Mawr Bank 0 6 0 0 2.00

Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus target price of $8.13, indicating a potential downside of 40.74%. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.20%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than Boston Private Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Bryn Mawr Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial $409.99 million 2.76 $80.03 million $0.96 14.28 Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 3.35 $59.20 million $3.10 14.93

Boston Private Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bryn Mawr Bank. Boston Private Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bryn Mawr Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Private Financial has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Boston Private Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Boston Private Financial pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boston Private Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Bryn Mawr Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial 11.43% 4.89% 0.45% Bryn Mawr Bank 12.77% 5.58% 0.66%

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Boston Private Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include loans to individuals, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans on investment or vacation properties, unsecured and secured personal lines of credits, home equity loans, and overdraft protection; and loans to businesses consisting of commercial and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, community lending programs, and construction and land loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management solutions comprising planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services to individuals, families, institutions, and nonprofit institutions. It operates offices in Boston, Miami, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Florida. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefits and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, seven wealth management offices, and two insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

