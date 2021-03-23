Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

CAG stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.