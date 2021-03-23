ConocoPhillips’ (COP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.08.

NYSE COP opened at $52.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

