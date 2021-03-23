Constellation (DAG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.85 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Constellation has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $2.85 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00021058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00050063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.55 or 0.00625491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

