Content Neutrality Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 56.4% higher against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00623450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.