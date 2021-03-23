Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 69,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,053. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

