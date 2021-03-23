Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

