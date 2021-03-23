Contrasting trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon 0.87% 9.07% 3.18% trivago -62.12% -2.98% -2.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inovalon and trivago’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $642.41 million 6.72 $7.78 million $0.41 67.80 trivago $939.36 million 1.75 $19.22 million $0.06 77.17

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalon. Inovalon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Inovalon has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inovalon and trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 1 3 5 0 2.44 trivago 0 7 1 0 2.13

Inovalon presently has a consensus price target of $25.78, suggesting a potential downside of 7.27%. trivago has a consensus price target of $2.14, suggesting a potential downside of 53.68%. Given Inovalon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inovalon is more favorable than trivago.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of Inovalon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inovalon beats trivago on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately one million physicians; 574,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 332 million individuals and 61 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages. As of June 30, 2020, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services S.Ã r.l.

