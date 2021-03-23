Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of CRBP opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.