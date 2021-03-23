Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Gap Up to $13.32

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.32, but opened at $13.77. Cornerstone Building Brands shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 4,110 shares.

CNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,364,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,572,533 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

