Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $305,413.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

