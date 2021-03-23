Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

