Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,034,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 109.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.25. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

