Credit Suisse AG Buys 177,609 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 2,105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,609 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 548.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

