Credit Suisse AG Sells 689,078 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,078 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Discovery were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Discovery by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Discovery by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Discovery by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

