Credit Suisse Group Boosts Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $26.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.50 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,658 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 749,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.