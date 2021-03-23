Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $103.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.50.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH stock opened at $87.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.