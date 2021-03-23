Critical Comparison: Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) & LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Park City Group and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 LiveRamp 0 1 9 0 2.90

LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $82.10, suggesting a potential upside of 55.11%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Park City Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Park City Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 9.63% 4.63% 3.69% LiveRamp -21.33% -7.60% -6.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park City Group and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $20.04 million 6.06 $1.59 million N/A N/A LiveRamp $380.57 million 9.31 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -28.61

Park City Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Summary

Park City Group beats LiveRamp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has collaboration with The Trade Desk, Inc. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

