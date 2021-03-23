CryptoFranc 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,725.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001976 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $33,725.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00049544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.42 or 0.00624160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00065905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023283 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.