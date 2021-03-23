CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock Position Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of CTO Realty Growth worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Shares of CTO opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $299.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.