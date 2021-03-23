CWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,440 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $546,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $250,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,852.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of MTH opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.