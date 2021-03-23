CWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,958 United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. CWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of United Fire Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 580.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UFCS. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $858.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.56%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.