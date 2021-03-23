CWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,092 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 261.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $90.94.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $30,501,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 7,125 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $607,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,237 shares of company stock worth $19,053,648. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

