CWM Advisors LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,186,000 after acquiring an additional 469,755 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 34.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after buying an additional 224,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

