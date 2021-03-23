CWM Advisors LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 126,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Forestar Group by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

