CWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

GPI opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

