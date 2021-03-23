Danaher Co. (DHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Danaher has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $223.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.04. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

