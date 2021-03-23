DAOBet Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOBet has a market cap of $2.14 million and $429.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,188.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $529.13 or 0.00958779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.22 or 0.00397228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001481 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog.

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

