DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRIO. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Aegis lifted their price objective on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered DarioHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $369.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.34.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 380,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

