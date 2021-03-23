DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 67.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.80. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

