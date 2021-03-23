Dawson James Reiterates Neutral Rating for Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Dawson James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Dawson James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

CHEK has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.66. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.59% of Check-Cap as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

