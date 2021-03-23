Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $261.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $261.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.96.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $260.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.70. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $269.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

