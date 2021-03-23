Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.37 ($58.09).

DPW stock opened at €45.12 ($53.08) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.81. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

