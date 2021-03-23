DiamondRock Hospitality to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.58 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.