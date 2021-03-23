Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

APPS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.81.

Shares of APPS traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.32. The company had a trading volume of 72,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,882. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

