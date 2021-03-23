Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,746 shares.The stock last traded at $79.39 and had previously closed at $88.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.