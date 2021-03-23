DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Lowered by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.16.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $207.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.34. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.