E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ETWO opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc purchased 287,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About E2open Parent

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

