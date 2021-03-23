Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,871,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $15,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3,066.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 683,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 478.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 245,662 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth $766,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

