Eaton Vance Management Buys 80 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.14.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $309.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.38 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $182,138.88. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

