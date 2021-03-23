Eaton Vance Management Cuts Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.50.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $275.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

