Eaton Vance Management Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of EXC opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.