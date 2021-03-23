Eaton Vance Management Invests $3.13 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,773,000 after purchasing an additional 201,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,539,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,232,000 after acquiring an additional 347,288 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,207,000 after acquiring an additional 239,638 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

