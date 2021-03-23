Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $257,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $838,228 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $270.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.15 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

