Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded to Hold at Gabelli

Gabelli downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Gabelli currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $29.77 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

