Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after buying an additional 148,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $266,076,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

